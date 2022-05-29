Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Bomb blast kills 5 soldiers in Somalia

At least five were killed and several others wounded when a bomb blast targeted Somali government soldiers in the Lower Shabelle region on Saturday, an official said.

The attack took place in the village of Ambareyso located on the outskirts of Somalia’s ancient coastal town of Barawe, 206 kilometers (128 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Eyewitness and security officials confirmed the attack and causalities to Anadolu Agency over the phone on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

“Five soldiers were killed and two wounded in the attack but one sustained only minor injuries,” an official told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed seven soldiers.

Source: Middle East Monitor


