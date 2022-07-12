Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Bonteheuwel angered by yet another postponement in case of exploitive mother

LOCAL

Community activists in Bonteheuwel are concerned about the delay in a child pornography case.

The court case involving a mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter, has been delayed several times.

The residents say they are frustrated as the case was postponed, yet again, to the 20th of this month.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, also expressed concern.

He says the fact that the case has been hanging for so long, is an indication that the criminal justice system is not working.


