Bonteheuwel reeling after alleged rape of 8-month-old baby

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said communities have lost absolute respect for themselves after an eight-month-old baby was allegedly raped in Bonteheuwel over the weekend. The incident reportedly took place at a home in Bonteheuwel Avenue, Bonteheuwel on Saturday afternoon. McKenzie said the case was reported on Monday and the baby has been taken for medical observation.

“I don’t really want to go into much detail for the sake of the family as well as the investigation, however, I can confirm that the baby was either sexually assaulted or raped on Saturday,” he stated.

Western Cape police have confirmed that a case of rape is under investigation and detectives are following up on all leads. No arrests have been made.

The distraught councillor said he will be offering his support to the family in any way possible.

“It is very heart-breaking and being a father myself, I can only imagine what the parents must be thinking. I will be meeting with the family today along with the department of social development to try and ascertain how to best help the family,” he said.

McKenzie described the incident as sickening.

“I was in tears at the sound of the voice of the family member who graphically replayed what is alleged to have taken place. While heart-breaking and sickening combined, as a community we’ve been granted yet another opportunity to stand together and unite against this evil that besets us,” he said.

McKenzie urged the broader community to be more sensitive towards the matter and urged them to refrain from expressing negative comments to the family at this time.

“With everything happening around us, we as a community sometimes forget to help those families struggling. We don’t know the exact details about what happened and who is responsible but it is really unwise to post negative comments about the family on social platforms,” he added.

VOC

