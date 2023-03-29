Bonteheuwel pensioner mauled to death

Share this article

By: Loushe J. Gilbert

The Bonteheuwel community is reeling from shock after an elderly woman was mauled to death by her neighbor’s pitbulls.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the details surrounding the incident. Captain F.C Van Wyk, Media Liaison Officer at SAPS confirmed that the body of the female alleged to be 88 years old was found by her son in her backyard at her residence in Loganberry Street at about 17h00 on Tuesday evening.

“A Senior Inspector of Law Enforcements Animal Control Unit of the City of Cape Town came and removed the dogs. At this stage no foul play is suspected. Investigation continues,” he added.

Belinda Abraham, spokesperson at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said this incident is unfortunate, however the SPCA continues to believe that there is a place for the dogs within society.

“The SPCA movement does not support the petition to ban or outlaw pitbulls, but fully supports the motion to develop and implement stronger regulations or legislation with regards to the keeping and breeding of power breed dogs,” she stated.

Bonteheuwel Ward Councilor, Angus McKenzie said that the community is devasted by the loss.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of the deceased after suffering this most horrific and tragic death,” he stated.

