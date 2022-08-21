Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Bonteheuwel police on high alert due to gang shootings

Law enforcement officials have been deployed to patrol the Bonteheuwel community – following a gang shooting in the area.

A man was wounded in the hip and foot in Friday’s gun attack.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie has appealed to residents to be cautious – as there are threats of retaliation.

“On-site and patrolling law enforcement officers after receiving valuable tip-off information, through our tip-off line, were able to arrest the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. The shooting is gang-related, driven by a dispute between two rival gangs. Law enforcement agencies are on patrol and will increase visibility to ensure safety and calm in the area.’’

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 29-year-old man in Kleinvlei – in connection with business robberies in Philippi and Diep River – and a hijacking in Somerset West.

The officers confiscated an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition.


