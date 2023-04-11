Bontheuwel community racked with an increase in violence against police

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

A case of violence against the police was once more logged by the Bonteheuwel community over the Easter weekend, after a criminal who shot at a police officer during a police chase was apprehended.

Speaking on Ramadaan AM, Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson who oversees the Bonteheuwel region Graham Lindhorst, discussed the case, stating:

“It was on Sunday, at around 4:50pm, police heard gunshots in the T-block. We have zoned the Bonteheuwel area into certain blocks and T-block is a hotspot. They heard gunshots and proceeded in the directions of the shots, got into Terblanche Street, and saw a man with a gun in his hand. Police than pursued the male and he then turned back and fired on police. Luckily, the police were not hit, the police officer just fired six warning shots and managed to apprehend the suspect”.

According to Lindhorst, this matter was a recurring one but had further developed into a problem wherein denizens of the community were siding with criminals against police officers. “This is not the first time that there’s attacks on police from gangsters with guns but even from the community there. When arrests are being affected, we get a community that attacks the police and that is what we condemn. You cannot keep on attacking the police that are trying their best,” he added.

Lindhorst further explained that this matter has been crafted by the dire economic circumstances in the community with those attacking police often being paid to side with criminals. However, he emphasized that this is portion of the community is the minority, referencing the march that took place weeks ago wherein members of the community took to the streets to show support of officers and against violence against them.