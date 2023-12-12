Boost in police presence 10,000 officers deployed nationwide to tackle festive season crime surge

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In an effort to combat the annual surge in crime during the festive season, the South African police ministry is set to deploy 10,000 new police officers across the country starting December 15th. The move aims to address the heightened criminal activity experienced during this time.

Chairperson of the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF), Graham Lindhorst, shared insights on this development during an interview with VOC Breakfast, on Tuesday. He acknowledged that while he could speak specifically for Bishop Lavis, the deployment of officers is expected to be nationwide, strategically allocated based on crime patterns in different provinces.

Expressing gratitude for the increased police presence, Lindhorst noted, “I can only talk on behalf of Bishop Lavis, but to my understanding, the police officers will be deployed for the entire country. The new officers will probably be shared accordingly in terms of the crime patterns in the provinces.”

However, he also pointed out that the allocation of 10,000 officers might not fully address the challenges faced by Cape Town’s communities. Lindhorst welcomed the news that Bishop Lavis is expected to receive additional police personnel during the festive season.

Lindhorst emphasized the importance of mentoring new officers, stating, “For all these years, the South African Police Services (SAPS) members, when they come in from the colleges, they are paired with officers already in the service for a very long time. The new officer never goes on their own; they are always with an experienced person who they learn from.”

He highlighted the learning opportunities for new officers during the festive season, as they are exposed to various situations. Lindhorst also addressed resource challenges, urging authorities to prioritize the maintenance and deployment of police vehicles, a crucial aspect of effective law enforcement.

Encouraging community collaboration, Lindhorst urged people to make official complaints to SAPS and emphasized the importance of trust-building measures. He highlighted the existence of a complaints line for SAPS province, assuring the public that complaints regarding service delivery would be addressed by the police.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm