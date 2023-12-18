Boosting police presence with 2,500 new officers deployed in Western Cape

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a significant move to enhance law enforcement in the Western Cape, the South African Police Services (SAPS) has deployed 2,500 academy police officers to the region. This initiative is part of a broader nationwide effort, with a total of 10,000 police officers being deployed across the country to address escalating security concerns.

Colonel André Traut, the Provincial Media Communications representative for SAPS, provided insights into the deployment during an interview with VOC Breakfast. He stated, “The total number of 2,567 new constables have been allocated to the Western Cape, with 1,131 set to be deployed immediately on 15 January. Additionally, we will receive a further 572 constables, and in time, the remaining allocated numbers will be deployed in the province.”

Highlighting the significance of this development for the people of the Western Cape, Traut emphasized that these new constables are recent graduates from police colleges, having undergone a rigorous 9-month training period. These freshly trained officers are ready to hit the ground running and will be strategically deployed in areas grappling with high crime rates throughout the Western Cape.

“After a recruit undergoes the 9-months of training, they will be placed in a police station or a unit. However, the training does not stop there,” explained Traut. “We have in-service training and commanders to guide these youngsters. While they are still learning, they are fully equipped police officers trained to combat crime.” Traut assured the public that SAPS has ample resources to provide a professional service in the Western Cape. He acknowledged the need for additional resources but emphasized, “At this point in time, we have a sufficient number of resources to deliver a professional service to the people of the Western Cape.”

