BOSASA liquidator Cloete Murray dies following shooting

Share this article

The well-known liquidator, Cloete Murray who was shot and wounded in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday, has died.

His son Tom was also killed in the suspected hit which happened at the Newroad off-ramp on the N1 North.

Murray was the BOSASA and Gupta company liquidator.

Murray and his son were shot after unknown suspects opened fire on them. Earlier the police said they were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder as Murray had survived the shooting.

Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Sello elaborates, “The son was fatally shot while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySaps application which can be downloaded on any smart phone.”

Source: SABC News