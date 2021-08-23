Boucher Apologises

Share this article

















Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has apologised for his role in othering team-mates after allegations surfaced by numerous black players at the ongoing Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings on treatment received by white players.

Boucher admitted that the national team culture in his playing days was exclusionary and offensive but blamed it on a lack of “maturity and consciousness.” He apologised for his role and said he is committed to creating a more inclusive space going forward.

He submitted a 14-page affidavit to CSA’s SJN committee and has made himself available to talk to any of his former team-mates that he has offended on a one on one basis.

On the allegations made by Paul Adams who said he was nicknamed brown s*** by his team-mates, Boucher states that he did not give Adams that name but conceded he was part of a group of players that sang a song in which Adams’ was called “brown s***” at fines’ meetings and that some of what took place at those post-match celebrations was inappropriate, unacceptable and in retrospect, understandably offensive.

Boucher said he “deeply regrets and apologises for the part I played in joining in with my team-mates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames.” He also states that he has tried to make contact with Adams since his submission to the SJN.

The Proteas coach has also addressed the national team prior to their tour to Sri Lanka on Monday about the affidavit that he has submitted.

Story : Feroz Shaik

Photo courtesy CSA