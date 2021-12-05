Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Boy, 3, and girl, 6, die after fire rips through Cape Town settlement

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Two young children died in an early morning fire in Wallacedene, Cape Town, on Sunday.

A three-year-old boy and a girl, aged six, suffered fatal burn wounds in the blaze in Sikhobongela Street, said Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City Fire & Rescue Service.

The service had been alerted to the fire just before 1am.

“Crews from Brackenfell and Kraaifontein were dispatched to the scene where they found a house and a number of informal structures burning, with a strong wind fanning the fire,” he said.

“Community members reported that not everyone was accounted for and when the premises were searched, the bodies of the children were found.”

One dwelling was partially damaged and several informal structures were completely destroyed.

The fire was extinguished just before 3am.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.