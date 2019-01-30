Boy dies after being hit by train

A 15-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday morning after falling from a train and being hit by a second one near Maitland station.

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott said emergency medical services responded and police services responded to the incident for further investigation.

“The operational impact was the closure of one line, with all northern trains from number 3412 deviated via Ysterplaat until the investigation was wrapped up at 12:54 and the line vacated by SAPS.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said SAPS opened an inquest docket for investigation

