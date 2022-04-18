Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Boystown Housing project in Cape Town hands over keys to final group

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The last group of the nearly 1 500 beneficiaries have been handed their keys to their brand new homes of the N-2 Gateway Boystown Housing project at Crossroads near Nyanga, Cape Town.

The project which was started in 2010 had several delays due to community infighting about the allocation of the houses.

Provincial Minister of Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers says communities from five informal settlements like New Rest, Gqhobasi and Open Spaces in Crossroads, were the intended beneficiaries.

“This marks the end of what has been a challenging, yet fulfilling journey as we have successfully assisted qualifying beneficiaries. I would like to extend my gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the contractors and communities for ensuring that the handovers could occur. I would like to wish all the residents of this new community well as they forge a new legacy, and may this only be the beginning of many Easter blessings.”

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.