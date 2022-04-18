Boystown Housing project in Cape Town hands over keys to final group

Share this article

LOCAL

The last group of the nearly 1 500 beneficiaries have been handed their keys to their brand new homes of the N-2 Gateway Boystown Housing project at Crossroads near Nyanga, Cape Town.

The project which was started in 2010 had several delays due to community infighting about the allocation of the houses.

Provincial Minister of Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers says communities from five informal settlements like New Rest, Gqhobasi and Open Spaces in Crossroads, were the intended beneficiaries.

“This marks the end of what has been a challenging, yet fulfilling journey as we have successfully assisted qualifying beneficiaries. I would like to extend my gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the contractors and communities for ensuring that the handovers could occur. I would like to wish all the residents of this new community well as they forge a new legacy, and may this only be the beginning of many Easter blessings.”

Source: SABC