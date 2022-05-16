Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Brace yourself for a massive petrol price increase in June

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Things are looking unbelievably bleak for SA motorists as June is set to usher in a petrol price hike of horrific proportions.

It’s an economic perfect storm: thanks to government’s suspension on the general fuel levy coming to an end — an automatic increase of R1.50 per litre — mixed with a bullish dollar, floundering rand and surging international crude oil prices, South Africans could see the price of petrol rise by up to R3.50 a litre come month end.

“Based on information, about two days ago the petrol price would have increased by nearly R2 a litre in any event,” economist Dawie Roodt told news site EWN on Monday.

“We are talking about R2 plus R1.50, bringing it to R3.50. That is the increase likely to be seen per litre in June.”

This means the country’s already cash-strapped motorists could be coughing up in the region of R25,50 a litre depending on the grade and region (coastal versus inland).

Source: Times Live


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.