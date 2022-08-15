Brackenfell community reels after head of child is discovered

Share this article

LOCAL

The Brackenfell community in Cape Town is reeling after the head of child was found on Saturday night. Reports indicate that the gruesome discovery was made by community members along the railway tracks close to the Everite bridge, who then alerted police. No further information is currently available and it remains unclear who the child is.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has urged anyone with information to come forward:

“Brackenfell police opened an inquest case following the discovery of the head of a baby on Saturday evening in the evening at about 22H30. The circumstance surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

VOC