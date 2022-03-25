Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Brackenfell High School cleared of racism

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The South African Human Rights Commission says evidence brought before investigators exonerates Brackenfell High School from allegations of racism.
The commission investigated after the school was accused of having a private matric party which was allegedly only attended by white learners and their parents back in 2020. The SAHRC found the school did not host a “whites only matric ball” as complaints suggested and therefore did not racially discriminate against other Grade 12 learners.
Violent clashes erupted between parents and EFF members at the time.
Photo: VOCfm

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.