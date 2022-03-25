Brackenfell High School cleared of racism

The South African Human Rights Commission says evidence brought before investigators exonerates Brackenfell High School from allegations of racism.

The commission investigated after the school was accused of having a private matric party which was allegedly only attended by white learners and their parents back in 2020. The SAHRC found the school did not host a “whites only matric ball” as complaints suggested and therefore did not racially discriminate against other Grade 12 learners.

Violent clashes erupted between parents and EFF members at the time.