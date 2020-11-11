Brackenfell High School: EFF protests deemed ‘populist’ by SU professor

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has called Monday’s violence in Brackenfell “deeply regrettable”, calling on all parties to have restraint. The ANC in the Western Cape called for an investigation into the clashes between a group of Brackenfell residents and EFF members, some who are said to be parents of learners at Brackenfell High School. The school faces controversy over a private matric event, only attended by white learners. The school principal and a teacher are said to have attended the event. Ramaphosa says allegations of racism at the school needs to be urgently investigated.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also called for composure following the confrontation.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, EFF Western Cape Provincial Chair, Cmsr Melikhaya Xego explained how events unfolded.

“We were there on Friday to figure out what were the facts around the alleged racist incident that happened at the school but the visit was cut short because our vehicle was vandalized by ‘white’ parents,” stated Xego. “We understand that it might have not been instituted by the school itself but there were educators that were involved in the process,” continued Xego.

In the footage, a female EFF member was physically assaulted by a white male, while other EFF protestors were also beaten up. The ANC said it cannot be silent on the attack on black women and protesters irrespective of their affiliation.

“Upon arrival we found a group of close to two hundred residents who were protected by a private security company and they attacked us in front of the police. We are trying to uncover what exactly the security company was there for,” explained Xego.

The EFF have laid formal charges at the police station but Xego explained there is very little faith in the policing force.

Xego added that the people who are saying the incident was not racist, are the same people who are planting the seed of ‘white supremacy’.

“Whenever we stand up against racism there will be denialism,” said Xego.

Distinguished Professor in the areas of Sociology of Education and Education Policy, Aslam Fataar also commented on the incident on VOC’s Breakfast show this morning.

“It is a very unfortunate situation it is actually quite deplorable what is happening firstly students need to finish their matric examinations and secondly, there is a global pandemic in our midst. Surely, protocols need to be adhered to,” said Fataar.

Fataar further deplored what he called ‘the populist’ approach that the EFF front takes in issues of social justice. However, Fataar said that does not take away from the ‘ongoing exclusionary culture that these schools have that in fact elicited this situation.

“It is time for us to recognize this and put pressure on all role players to begin to concertedly move into the direction of an inclusionary educational culture that treats every single person with dignity,” said Fataar.

Furthermore, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the violent scenes which played out outside the high school. Western Cape SAHRC Commissioner, Reverend Chris Nissen said it was disappointed by the violence as well as the allegations that preceded it.

“As the commission we have received the complaint and we will take the matter further and ensure that social cohesion and diversity plays a bigger role at the school,” stated Nissen. “The issue of having a matric ball officially cancelled and then hosting a private event afterwards that only certain people can attend clearly speaks to racism,” said Nissen.

Nissen confirmed the SAHRC would be taking up the matter with the provincial education department.

But Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that the school had nothing to do with the event.

“The Western Cape Education Department cannot and will not take action against educators who were invited as guests and attended a private event, which they did not organise, and had no prior knowledge of the attendees. We are also not in the business of prescribing who people must invite to private events outside of school property,” stated Schäfer.