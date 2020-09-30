Brackenfell taxi driver shot and killed

Share this article

















A taxi driver in was found shot and killed today, September 29 in the Brackenfell area. Titanium Securitas Medical Response unit were first on the seen after receiving a call about the incident.

At at approximately 4pm the Titanium Securitas Medical Response unit received a called regarding a taxi driver who had been shot in Old Paarl Road between the R300 and La Belle.

“On arrival our medics found an adult male still seated in the driver seat with a gun shot wound,” Titan Securitas explained in a social media post.

The victim was declared dead shorty after the medical team had arrived. Authorities are currently conducting a full investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the South African Police Service on 08600 10111.

Source: Cape Town ETC