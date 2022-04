Share this article

LOCAL

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu says the extension of the Brandvlei Dam at Rawsonville outside Worcester will help enhance water security especially for agriculture activities.

Construction to extend the Brandvlei Dam has been ongoing for what is the second largest dam in the province.

Mchunu says the construction of the Brandvlei Canal Wall is expected to add a further 300 million cubics at the completion of a four- kilometre stretch.

Source: SABC