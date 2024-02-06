Brandvlei prison inmates relocated after fire

Share this article

The Department of Correctional Services has moved some inmates from Brandvlei Prison, outside Worcester in the Boland, to neighbouring facilities after a fire engulfed sections of the facility.

Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, says all the inmates are accounted for but they are concerned about smoke inhalation.

He says a section of the storage facility was hit by flames and no injuries were reported.

Lamola is expected to provide further details on the situation later on Tuesday morning.

Fires have been raging across large parts of the Boland in recent days, destroying large amounts of vegetation and some informal structures.

The department says the situation at the facility is under control.

Source: SABC News