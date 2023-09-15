Brazil ratifies technical deal signed with Palestine in 2010

Share this article

A deal signed between Brazil and Palestine in 2010 has come into force, Brazilian Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, announced.

The agreement was signed when President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva carried out the first trip by a Brazilian head of state to Palestine during the last year of his second term. President Lula, at the time, had taken many measures in favour of Palestine, including raising diplomatic representation between the two countries and giving a plot of land near the Brazilian presidential palace to the Palestinian embassy.

“The Government of Brazil recognises the desire to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries; Considers the mutual interest in promoting socioeconomic development; realises the urgent need to emphasise sustainable development; and knows the reciprocal advantages of technical cooperation in areas of common interest, the Brazilian government announces the start-up of the agreement between the two countries,” the Brazilian government said in a presidential decree.

The two parties, it added, “will specify the areas of common priority, mechanisms and procedures, work plans and project implementation mechanisms, and cooperate projects together that can receive contributions from both countries, as well as being authorised to seek financing from international organisations, funds, international and regional programs and other donors.”

Under the agreement, a series of measures will facilitate the movement of people and equipment, as well as provide tax exemptions for goods imported to implement projects.”

Source: Middle East Monitor