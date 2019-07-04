BREAKING: Sahuc announces additional quotas for SA hujjaj

Share this article

















BREAKING NEWS: The South African Haj and Umrah has announced that it has been granted an additional quota of 500 for this hajj season. This would bring the total quota of hujjaj to 4000. Sahuc is now moving swiftly to release its next accreditation list. Sahuc chairperson Maulana Muhammad Vaid said given the fact that South Africa has a waiting list of 30 000 first time applicants, the increase in the quota is most welcome.

However, the short notice poses several logistical challenges. These include processing of accreditation, the limited choices for potential pilgrims, escalation of costs and the management of logistical issues for hajj operators.

“We are in the discussion with the hajj operators to ensure that the process is managed as best as we can. We will release a statement shortly to inform the public.

VOC listeners can tune in for a special programme on the quota announcement tonight at 10pm.

VOC

