Brendin Horner murder accused suspects to apply for bail

Share this article

















The bail hearing of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba is expected to resume on Tuesday at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in the Free State.

The two are accused of the brutal murder of farm manager Brendin Horner earlier this month.

Their first court appearance turned violent when a group of farmers stormed the court building demanding that the accused be handed to them.

The farmers damaged court property, overturned and burned a police vehicle.

The defence team is expected to cross examine the investigating officer in the murder case that has got the nation talking.

The National Prosecuting Authority believes it has a strong case against Mahlamba and Matlaletsa.

It has emerged in court that during Mahlamba’s arrest, police found blood stained clothes in his home.

Mahlamba through his lawyer said on the day of Horner’s murder he was at a traditional ceremony.

The court also heard that there was property believed to be that of Horner found in one of the accused possession.

Tensions between EFF members and farmers

This case has attracted the attention of diverse groups and organisations since it started.

The bail hearing started last Friday amid heightened tensions outside court between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and farmers.

During his address outside the court, EFF leader Julius Malema appealed to party members to address racism head on.

Stark political and racial divisions lay bare; with the red berets in their numbers to defend state assets after a police vehicle was damaged.

The Afrikaner farming community on the other hand called for an end to farm killings.

Malema urged party members to fearlessly pursue the struggle for land expropriation without compensation.

He said their stance in Senekal is to stop racism that may have spread across the country:

Source: SABC News