Brexit: Theresa May writes letter asking British public to back deal

Theresa May has written a letter to the British public pleading for their support for her Brexit deal, as the EU prepares to formally sign it off.

The prime minister said her agreement promises a “brighter future” for the UK and leaving the EU next year will be “a moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country”.

EU leaders are in Brussels for a summit to decide whether to endorse the deal.

European Council chief Donald Tusk has recommended all countries approve it.

Spain – which had threatened to boycott the summit – will attend after a last-minute disagreement over Gibraltar was resolved on Saturday.

However, even if the EU agrees to the deal, it needs to be passed by UK Parliament, and many MPs – including in Mrs May’s own Conservative Party – have stated they will vote against it.

(Source: News24)

