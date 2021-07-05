British Irish Lions Tour – Cell C Sharks Team Announcement

Share this article

















The Cell C Sharks are set to take on the British Irish Lions on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg. The long awaited international competition would serve as incredible game time and an opportunity for players to showcase their skills against the international side “ we have been together for quite some time so we are looking forward to the challenge “ said Head Coach Sean Everitt.

“We have to get the fundamentals right otherwise we will be punished on the day.”

In terms of the tour, the Management team is proud with the performance of Aphelele Fassi in the Springbok match against Georgia and are looking forward to seeing his performance.

“ The chief goal is that we go into this game well prepared and for the players to understand what is coming their way. Not many of our players have international experience and that includes Super Rugby, so yes, this is a big challenge”

Team Announcement :

Cell C Sharks :

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona.

Replacements:

16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Reniel Hugo, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Anthony Volmink.

Source: Fatima Said