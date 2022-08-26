Brown’s Farm Library burgled

Share this article

The Brown’s Farm Library was burgled yesterday morning after thieves broke through a security gate door, forcing patrons to use nearby libraries for their SmartCape needs.

The library remains open, but patrons who want to make use of the SmartCape facility will have to do so at the nearby Crossroads Library for the foreseeable future.

The cost to replace stolen items and the value of time and services lost is yet to be calculated.

In another incident, security staff were robbed at gunpoint at the Masincedane Clinic on Friday 19 August and the facility will be closed until Tuesday 30 August. This means clients have to attend the neighboring clinics of Gugulethu, Vuyani, and Nyanga.

Those with appointments have been contacted to reschedule their health visits, while chronic medication is being couriered to clients at the alternative clinics they are attending in the interim.

The incident has put extra strain on services that are already stretched, while the impact on vulnerable residents is severe as they now have to travel further and spend additional money to get to a clinic.

Residents can report crime and by-law offences anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 110077.

Photo CoCT