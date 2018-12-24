Brutal killing of community activist highlights risk of volunteer work

The brutal killing of a community activist who was shot and killed by alleged gangsters, has brought to light the risk volunteers face.

On Tuesday 18 December 2018, Samantha Cain had walked with her son to make sure he got into a taxi safely on his way to school. Upon her return home, the 38-year-old was shot and killed by unidentified men on the corner of Wakefield Close and Waterford Street in Connaught Estate.

The mother of three was a member of the Walking Bus child safety project and supervisor for the Women for Change programme in the area.

Ward councillor Beverly van Reenen said Samantha was a voice for change in her community. She added that Cain was one of the first people to step into her office to shed light on the issues and concerns facing her community.

On the Saturday before her death Samantha was among over 1000 Walking Bus members who received a certificate of appreciation by Mayor Dan Plato.

Van Reenen said Cain’s death is “devasting to say the least” and described her as a “hero”.

Van Reenen added she will be speaking to the executive mayor to find what further assistance can be provided to volunteers who help to build and protect their communities.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a murder case was registered and is under investigation.

Van Reenen encourages community members to come out and unite to create change within their area.

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

