Bucket of Joy returns to encourage the youth to fast.

By Daanyaal Matthews

Fasting during the holy month of Ramadan for most is not much of a challenge; however, for the younger members of our community, encouraging them to take up the task of fasting can be challenging. Thus, to encourage the practice of fasting from an early age, many in the community give gifts to children, with Masjidul al Sabr practising this with their Bucket of Joy initiative, which has been active for years within the community. This year, the initiative aims to cater to 4000 children from across Mother City and adjacent communities.

Speaking on Ramadaan AM, Riedwaan Blake, administrator of the Bucket of Joy initiative, provides insight on the intricacies of the initiative, stating:

“This initiative is totally community driven; we don’t have any big sponsors that are driving this project. So again, we are appealing to the public to assist; we need the products, and we need the assistance.”

Blake continues by appealing to denizens of the Mother City to assist the initiative, as without the assistance of members of the community, the initiative cannot succeed.

“We are appealing to the public to open up their hearts, as for these kids, this is an awesome and inspiring experience for them. The Voice of the Cape has been involved for some time, and we appreciate the resilience we get from the kids and how this initiative is utilised by parents to encourage children to remain steadfast,” said Blake.

The Bucket of Joy initiative specifically caters to the youth of the community who are fasting for the first time for the entirety of the month from areas across the Mother City. Parents that would like to nominate their children can do so by contacting the following email address: heBoj786@gmail.com.