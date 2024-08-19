Bullying in Cape schools: Parents urged to take accountability as violence escalates

Share this article

Two recent incidents of alleged bullying at Cape Town schools have resulted in two boys being stabbed and hospitalized, while a girl was severely beaten in an attack that went viral on social media last week. Additionally, the discovery of a girl’s body in a school storeroom in the Overberg community has raised serious concerns about safety in schools.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Monday, Vanessa Le Roux, Founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa, expressed her deep concern about the situation. “This is not just a fight or a disagreement; this is criminality,” she stated. “What shocked me the most, and what parents need to discuss with their children, is that in these viral videos of school fights, there are often hundreds of students cheering and recording the violence, yet no one steps in to stop it.”

Le Roux questioned the state of society, asking, “What has happened to us when we witness such incidents and do nothing about it? The violence in these fights is pure criminality.” She emphasized that parents are also victims of this growing issue, pointing out that children are being harmed or even killed while criminal behaviour continues unchecked, often excused by the fact that the perpetrators are minors.

Le Roux criticized the current anti-bullying programs in schools, describing them as ineffective. “These programs are just a box-ticking exercise; they don’t truly address the root causes of bullying, nor do they offer proper counselling to the children involved,” she explained. She highlighted the importance of understanding the underlying anger in children, stating, “If a child is bullied, there’s a greater chance that they will become a bully themselves without the necessary counselling and guidance.”

She also pointed out the lack of resources available to address these issues, noting that “for every social worker, there are 30 schools to manage.” Le Roux stressed that this problem is not only the responsibility of the Western Cape Department of Education but also of parents and the broader community. “We need mentors, civil society organizations, and parents to come together and address the problems our children are facing,” she urged.

Le Roux also called for greater accountability among parents, noting that they are rarely held responsible for their children’s actions. “Parents often don’t even attend school meetings, and there needs to be more serious consequences for the parents of children who engage in violent behaviour. Although the law can make it difficult for parents to discipline their children, I believe that as a parent, no law should dictate how I raise my child or enforce rules in my home.”

In conclusion, Le Roux emphasized that society needs to hold parents more accountable for their children’s actions, as the burden of responsibility ultimately falls on them.

