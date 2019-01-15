Bus driver races to hospital after stray bullet strikes passenger

A Cape Town bus driver made an unexpected stop at a local hospital on Monday after a passenger was hit by a stray bullet while they were travelling through Valhalla Park.

Golden Arrow Bus Service general manager Derick Meyer said in a statement that the bus had been travelling from Mowbray to Elsies River when shots were fired at 12:15 and the vehicle was caught in the crossfire.

“A female passenger on board the bus sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital by the bus driver. She is receiving emergency medical attention and is in a critical condition,” Meyer said.

“At this stage, it seems as if the bus was in the path of a stray bullet rather than this being a targeted attack.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of attempted murder was being investigated after the shooting in Angela Street.

The passenger is 53 years old.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far,” Rwexana said.

Golden Arrow was liaising with police “to determine the way forward”, Meyer added.

[source: SABC news]

