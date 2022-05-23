Bus that plunged down an embarkment in George has been recovered

Share this article

The bus that plunged down an embankment at Wilderness Heights near George, has been recovered. It was carrying members of the Excelsior Rugby Club from Plettenberg Bay.

They were returning from a league match in George.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide following the death of a two-year-old boy.

The accident happened on Saturday night when the bus was coming down Wilderness Heights. The driver apparently lost control on a bend, sending the bus off the cliff. It landed in a backyard, narrowly missing a house at the bottom. The bus, with 35 occupants, was ferrying members of a Plettenberg Bay rugby team.

A two-year-old boy, who was among three supporters on the bus, was declared dead on the scene. Team Manager, Martin Booysen says the deceased was the son of one of the players, as well as the grandson of the club’s chairperson, who’s currently in hospital.

“One guy is still in hospital in George with a very bad broken arm. The chairperson of the team is at Knysna hospital, he’s also badly injured. Most of the players were sent home for recovery and also to see the local doctor in Plett in a few days.”

The bus was removed from the scene on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson, Chris Spies, says they’re now investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“We are investigating a case of culpable homicide. The investigation into this matter is at an early stage. We still need to determine what was the cause of the accident.”

The road is used as an alternative route to the Nelson Mandela University campus in George. The main road, Madiba Drive, has been closed since late November due to flood damage. It is expected to be reopened soon, following repairs.

Source: SABC News