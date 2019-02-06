Bushiri, wife to apply for bail on Wednesday

Enlightened Christian gathering leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, will be back in court on Wednesday morning.

The two are expected to apply for bail in the Pretoria Specialized Crimes Court following their brief appearance on Monday.

The couple face charges that include fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.

They were arrested in Rustenburg in North West last week Friday and remain in police custody.

The crimes were alleged to have been committed from 2015 in relation to Exchange Regulations.

This involves foreign currency in an amount of $1 147 200 or just over R15 million. On Monday, a huge crowd protested outside the court in support of Bushiri and his wife.

It is not the first time that the Bushiris have made news headlines.

A stampede at his church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), resulted in three people dying on December 28 last year.

[source: SABC News]

Share this article











Comments

comments