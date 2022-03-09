Businessman kidnapped in Parow

Parow police are investigating a kidnapping case of Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah who was abducted at Good Hope Construction in Parow on Tuesday.
The 69-year-old was kidnapped in front of his business premises in Joubert Street, Parow.
According to South African Police Service (SAPS), the victim was getting out of his vehicle when two people armed with AK47’s exited a Charcoal Audi Q7 and kidnapped him. The duo then fled the scene in the direction of De La Ray Road.
Anyone with any information on the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
