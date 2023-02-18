Busted! Western Cape cops nab suspect transporting drugs to the value of R520 000

Share this article

The Moorreesburg police arrested a 37-year-old man on Friday morning for transporting drugs with an approximate value of R520 000. The suspect will appear the Moorreesburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo says the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau with Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics conducted an operation after receiving information of a bakkie that was transporting drugs. “A Chevrolet utility bakkie was intercepted on the N7 highway in Moorreesburg with the assistance of Vredenburg Traffic officials,” “The vehicle was searched and 13 000 mandrax tablets were found concealed on the side compartments and in the speakers of the sound system. The value of the drugs is approximately R520 000,” Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo further added that the suspect was apprehended and charged with drug dealing as well as contravening the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act. She further confirmed that previously, the same suspect was granted R50 000 bail on another matter where he was found in possession of 70 000 mandrax tablets in Worcester in December last year [2022]. He is also expected to return to Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 23 March 2023.