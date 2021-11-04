Cabinet announces plans to reduce loadshedding

Share this article

















Cabinet says it will be introducing a number of interventions to reduce the number of times loadshedding is implemented in the country.

The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. These interventions include lifting the threshold of companies to produce their own electricity without a license up to 100 megawatts.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services has completed its first operational solar project in South Africa. The 10-megawatt solar project, which is located in the Northern Cape, will contribute to South Africa’s 2030 renewable energy goals.

In a statement, the group says the project is expected to generate up to 28 thousand megawatt hours of renewable energy per year, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of over eight thousand average South African homes.

VOC