Cabinet extends to National State of Disaster by another month

Cabinet has extended the country’s National State of Disaster by another month, to 15 March 2022.

In welcome news for civil society organizations, work is now underway to bring it to an end next month.

A NATJOINTS briefing was held last week, to determine the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic could be managed after the disaster.

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, says all input from state departments were received on Friday to find out how each department sees the way forward.

VOC