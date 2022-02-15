Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cabinet extends to National State of Disaster by another month

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Cabinet has extended the country’s National State of Disaster by another month, to 15 March 2022.

In welcome news for civil society organizations, work is now underway to bring it to an end next month.

A NATJOINTS briefing was held last week, to determine the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic could be managed after the disaster.

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, says all input from state departments were received on Friday to find out how each department sees the way forward.

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.