Cabinet reshuffle inevitable: Mashatile

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile says that a reshuffling of Cabinet will take place after month end. He says the cabinet reshuffle is inevitable.

The reshuffle will be preceded by the ordinary sitting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the ANC Lekgotla at the end of the month.

Mashatile made these assertions while speaking in an impromptu media briefing on the side-lines of the January 8 celebrations in Mangaung outside Bloemfontein.

In December 2022, in one of the briefings at the 55th ANC National Conference at Nasrec, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said it would be reckless of the president not to change his cabinet.

Mashatile also addressed and denied breaking protocol by speaking to the media after Ramaphosa read the January 8 Statement on behalf of the NEC.

He told the media that the event was a success and that they will have an ordinary session of the NEC to elect members of the National Working Committee (NWC) as well as chairs of different sub-committee.

Mashatile said officials have agreed to give all officials a chance to speak to the media with the president having a scheduled interaction with the media.

Source: SABC News