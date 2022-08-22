Call for Local sports stars to be honoured

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport would like to invite members of the sporting fraternity to nominate their local sport stars to be honoured as Provincial Sport Legends.
The Sport Legend Awards are hosted annually by the department to honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province. To be eligible, nominees should be over the age of 55 and should have played a role in shaping sport in their communities before 2002. Nominees are also ideally people who were not previously recognised because of their gender, race, or geographical location.
More information, past winners and nomination forms are available online at https://www.westerncape.gov.za/…/public_info/S/41449
The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022. Following an adjudication process, the Sport Legends will be announced and honoured at an event in December 2022.
Photo courtesy www.athleticsclipboard.co.za