Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Call for Local sports stars to be honoured

News, Sports NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport would like to invite members of the sporting fraternity to nominate their local sport stars to be honoured as Provincial Sport Legends.
The Sport Legend Awards are hosted annually by the department to honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province. To be eligible, nominees should be over the age of 55 and should have played a role in shaping sport in their communities before 2002. Nominees are also ideally people who were not previously recognised because of their gender, race, or geographical location.
More information, past winners and nomination forms are available online at https://www.westerncape.gov.za/…/public_info/S/41449
The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9 September 2022. Following an adjudication process, the Sport Legends will be announced and honoured at an event in December 2022.

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.