Call for more donations as Riverlands residents pick up the pieces

While humanitarian aid organisations, including Gift of the Givers have stepped in to assist flood victims, the Swartland Municipality has asked the public for donations.

The plea comes after three dam retention walls burst and flooded more than 50 homes, leaving over 220 people destitute.

Swartland Municipality Spokesperson, Heinrich Robertson said donations could be dropped off at a pop centre in Rylaan Avenue – and at the Love Church in Riverlands.

“It’s mostly its dry clothes for adults, mostly for adults dry clothes and can donate dry blankets, and in terms of food it needs to be preferable Tin food and perishables, those are the immediate needs at the moment.”

Robertson added that people can also visit Swartland Municipality’s Facebook Page for more information about donations,” she said.

Image: Screenshot of Gift of the Givers video