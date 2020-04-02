Call on City to provide relief to struggling households during lockdown

Share this article

















By Louche Jordaan-Gilbert

Many financial institutions have frozen some accounts to ease the financial burden for residents in South Africa during the lockdown period which has already impacted thousands of households. However, municipalities have not implemented plans to assist with relief from paying municipal bills, water and sewage.

Pressure group STOP COCT has urged the City of Cape Town to approve and implement relief measures for the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandra Dixon, administrator of dearcapetown.com website, an independent platform educating public about importance of public participation and awareness on the water situation in Cape Town says the current draft 2020/21 Budget is on the Table and can be adjusted to deal with the COVID-19 aftermath.

“The City of Cape Town municipality is urged to serve its constituents and return some of the money and surpluses which was accumulated via service tariffs and levies by the City over many years.”

Dixon says many businesses are expected to close and even more people are expected to lose their jobs.

“The City is urged to take early measures to avoid the mayhem which will result in the City’s accounting system when hundreds of thousands of municipal accounts go into arrears as a result of the inability of residents to pay their utility bills.”

The City of Cape Town said it expected to lose up to R3 billion per month in unpaid bills due to the coronavirus national lockdown.

CoCT Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said the city’s budget had a comprehensive social package of more than R3 billion for residents who qualified for rates rebates or indigent benefits.

However, he warned the lockdown could result in more residents being unable to afford their municipal bills.

Neilson said the city’s cash flow could face an even bigger impact if those who could afford it refused to pay what is due.

“Many of our residents are experiencing a difficult financial situation, but we will not be able to deliver the services they expect from the city, especially during this time of crisis, if they don’t pay their municipal bills. Cash flow can turn negative between R1 billion and R3 billion per month,” Neilson said.

However, Neilson said help was available and those in desperate need should contact the city to arrange instalment plans to pay off debt or apply for relief.

