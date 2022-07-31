Calls for ANC to declare unemployment a national crisis, says Mmamoloko Kubayi

NC economic transformation subcommittee chair Mmamoloko Kubayi says there are calls to declare the unemployment in the country a national crisis.

Kubayi was briefing the media on day two of the sixth ANC national policy conference taking place in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

“We cannot continue like this, we’ve got to be able to respond and establish mechanisms to be able to respond to issues of youth unemployment,” she said.

Explaining how it will unlock red tape Kubayi said: “The proposal is that (it will be a similar strategy) as we’ve done with the Covid-19 pandemic intervention because it was declared a national disaster which comprises of interventions which allow for red tape to be stopped and focus on resources being given.

“The implementation and the how part needs to be done by the state.”