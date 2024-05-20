Calls for Ceasefire Intensify as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Palestine

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The humanitarian crisis in Rafah persists as South Africa and other nations urge the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order a ceasefire by Israel.

Meanwhile, the occupied territory of the West Bank endures increasing pressure from Israeli forces, exacerbating the hardship faced by its residents.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Youth Sumud representatives Mohammad Hureini Hamoodi and Sameeha Hamoodi from Hebron in the West Bank shared their firsthand experiences and the dire situation on the ground.

Mohammad Hureini emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, stating, “It was an unreal opportunity to share information so that people are aware of what is happening in Palestine. Even in the West Bank, these people are committing war crimes, and it is important for the world to know.”

Reflecting on recent events, he continued, “After the 7th of October, it was horrible. We were facing these conditions before, but it got worse. The settlers come with bulldozers, they bulldoze our homes, and they shoot and attack us for no reason. They are denying us our basic rights. We are being oppressed daily. Our people are living in fear every day.”

Furthermore, Sameeha Hamoodi highlighted the severe impact of the conflict on Gaza, contrasting it with global inaction.

“We cannot compare what is happening in the world to what is happening in Gaza. It’s been seven months of constant killing. The silence of the world is very scary. These are innocent people being killed, including women and children.”

She called for urgent international intervention, stressing, “We need action, and we need the world to stop this war. It’s enough. How many more souls must be lost to stop this war? How much blood should we pay for you to stop the war in Gaza?”

Sameeha also drew attention to the longstanding oppression in the West Bank.

“There is still an Apartheid system and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. It’s been happening for over 70 years. We cannot talk about these issues as if they are historic. The Nakba is still ongoing and alive in both Gaza and the West Bank.”

She criticized the lack of attention and support from international organizations, questioning, “If the world is not giving any attention to what is happening in Gaza, what about the West Bank? These are normal civilians being killed. Where are the organizations fighting for human rights? Where are the women and children’s organizations? Humanitarian aid has been limited.”

“They have a deep hate for us. They have a way of life that they hate Palestinians as if we don’t have the right to exist. They are teaching their children to hate us. They steal everything from us. They use the most violent weapons on us. Please, we are calling out to the world to act against what is happening in Gaza.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm