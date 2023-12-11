Calls increase for COCT to rectify offensive Newlands Plaque

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Two years following the City of Cape Town’s alleged commitment to rectify what has been labelled as an offensive plaque in Newlands, residents have raised concerns regarding the prolonged delay in correcting the plaque.

Speaking on the VOC breakfast show on Friday, Secretary of the Claremont Main Road Mosque (CMRM) Jaamia Galant explained that in 2021, the CMRM penned a letter to the City’s Environmental & Heritage Management Department, objecting to the plaque’s erasure of history and heritage, calling it “highly offensive” for what it included but what it failed to mention too.

The plaque titled “Newlands Spring,” located at Springs Way, primarily acknowledges, and memorializes the spring’s significance within the brewing industry. It notably highlights the role of businessman, politician, and local property and water owner, Anders Ohlsson, who founded Ohlsson’s Cape Breweries in 1896.

Although it briefly mentions the utilization of the Newlands springs by local Khoekhoen, the plaque predominantly focuses on its association with the brewing industry and Ohlsson’s contributions.

Galant stressed: “The plaque was supposed to represent the history of the area and when we were made aware of it this was not the case.”

“It gave a rather skewed representation of the history of the area, with no mention of any of the communities that were forcibly removed from the area.”

Despite the city’s initial assurance to promptly address the matter following the letter, Galant pointed out the lack of action to date.

“No steps have been taken by the city to engage in any form of dialogue with us,” she stated. “There has been no response or effort made by the city, and the plaque remains in its place.”

Meanwhile, the CMRM, along with several members of the community held a picket at the site on Friday and symbolically covered to print with a new text.

“We held our own protest at the site, and symbolically covered to print and replaced it with our own text.”

Galant emphasized that merely replacing the plaque with a small print wouldn’t adequately honour or memorialize the pain and loss endured by the displaced communities.

Speaking to VOC News, City Environmental and Heritage Management manager Dimitri Georgeades said the city originally responded to a request for a memorial plaque in Springs Way from the local ward councillor and sub-council that made a small budget available.

He explained, “We developed the design for the plinth and interpretive display and had it vetted by sub-council through the ward councillor. A portion of the local community raised concern that content was not representative of all residents.”

Georgeades said the City anticipates that the sub-council will soon address a motion to revise the plaque.

“As officials, we rely on the community representative structures in place for public participation. The City has already agreed to fund a new plaque. The revised plaque and its content will be circulated via the sub council to all relevant parties for comment to ensure that the revised plaque is acceptable.”

He said that once the sub council and community accepts the revised plaque and content the City will ensure that the current one is replaced.

