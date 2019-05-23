Calls mount for SA to appoint female deputy president

South Africa is in limbo without a second-in-command and some people are calling for candidates other than David Mabuza to be considered. The ANC’s second-in-command was not sworn in as an MP on Wednesday. The party says Mabuza is opting to meet with the party’s Integrity Commission first before considering his political future.

From his position in the National Assembly gallery, Mabuza had to watch his colleagues being sworn in. Calls have been mounting for the country to have a female deputy president, with some mentioning Lindiwe Sisulu, Naledi Pandor and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as possible candidates.

When it comes to the position, the ANC’s Head of the Presidency Zizi Kodwa dropped a hint.

“We don’t think that must be linked to the position of a deputy president because the position of a deputy president and the deputy president of the ANC are two separate positions.

“The fact that he [Mabuza] is the deputy president of the ANC is not a grantee of a position of a deputy president of the Republic.”

The President-elect must now consider who will be his second-in-command for the country’s sixth administration.

