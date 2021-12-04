Calls of bias as Siri fails to answer questions on Palestine

Silicon Valley giant Apple is facing global outrage after a TikTok star’s video exposed how its voice assistant, Siri, did not recognise Palestinian cities, went viral.

With over 40,000 followers, Mayanora, known as Mindful Traveller on TikTok, asked Siri for the time in Palestine, to which the voice assistant replied, “I have no idea what time it is there.”

However, when she followed up with the same question for Israel, Siri immediately replied with the correct time, “In Jerusalem, Israel, it’s 13:20.”

Outraged by Apple’s apparent prejudice against Palestinians, people took to social media to accuse the tech giant of racism and discrimination.

Omar Ghraieb, a Palestinian writer who lives in Gaza, wrote: “Hi @Apple @AppleSupport, we see you, but you don’t see us! Fix it. Palestinians exist, Palestine is a country under occupation. Your shortcoming is embarrassing, you clearly support occupation.”

Adamant to further prove Apple’s bias against Palestinians in her video, Mayanora asked Siri for the time in different Palestinian cities of Ramallah and Hebron.

“Sorry, I don’t know what time it is in Ramallah,” said Siri. The same response was delivered for Hebron. Ramallah currently serves as the administrative capital of the Palestinian National Authority.

She continued to ask for the time in East Jerusalem, however, Siri failed again to provide an answer.

Mayanoraa told Metro that she noticed this issue when she was reading about the Pegasus spyware and the shadowban for Palestinians during the Sheikh Jarrah movement.

Many individuals documenting Israeli settler and state violence against Palestinian families facing eviction from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, reported that Facebook, Twitter and Instagram had been “systematically censoring” their content.

This comes after Apple last month filed a lawsuit against Israeli military spyware firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies, in an effort to stop the spyware company from targeting any Apple devices.

In its complaint filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Apple said NSO’s tools were used in “concerted efforts in 2021 to target and attack Apple customers.” The company added that “US citizens have been under surveillance by NSO’s spyware on mobile devices that can and do cross international borders.”

Apple had not yet replied to MEMO’s request for comments on the TikTok video at the time of going to press.

Source: Middle East Monitor