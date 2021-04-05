Calls raised for assistance after fire claims life of Delft family

An Easter Sunday fire tragedy at Delft has left four family members dead, which includes a couple and their five-month old twin boys. The fire ripped through the backyard dwelling of the Moses family in the early hours of this morning.
The couple’s three older children survived the incident. City of Cape Town councillor, Angus Mckenzie, has appealed for support for the surviving children:
“This morning I visited the family and friends that gathered and provided much needed support. These children have not only lost everything they ever owned but have also been left orphaned. I’m appealing to communities, organisations and individuals to dig deep and help these three young children battle the cross that’s been placed in their way. This most certainly is an Easter Sunday I will never forget.”
Source: SABC