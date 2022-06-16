Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Calls raised for collaboration to tackle gang violence in Western Cape

Action Society is calling for a partnership with the Western Cape Government, to address the root causes of gang violence. It comes as police search for suspect behind the fatal shooting of a yet another teenager.
Seventeen-year-old Faried Atson was shot and killed in a targeted attack just metres from his Manenberg home last weekend. According to reports, the teen suffered a hearing disability and begged for his life.
Action Society’s founder, Roegshanda Pascoe, says marches and demonstrations are not working and more needs to be done. Pascoe says provincial police should be involved to find a lasting solution to the violence.
VOC

