From the news desk

Calls raised for justice after second mass shooting in Khayelitsha

Western Cape acting MEC of Community Safety, Anroux Marais, welcomes Police minister Bheki Cele’s commitment to increase police support to Khayelitsha.

This follows yet another mass shooting on Sunday, wherein gunmen opened fire in the Enkanini informal settlement, claiming the lives of six victims.

Five died on scene while another succumbed to injuries in hospital. According to reports, three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road.

The 72-hour action plan instituted following the murder of a woman and four men in the Endlovini informal settlement, last week, had not resulted in any arrests.

Community members have called for justice.

