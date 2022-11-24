Calls raised for WC SANTACO’s acocuntability for damages during two-day stay-away

Share this article

Western Cape authorities have called for members of the South African National Taxi Alliance (SANTACO) in the Western Cape to be responsible for damages emitting from its two-day provincial stay-away. Capetonians reported a chaotic start to the day, as taxi drivers resumed operations on Wednesday morning.

Last week, the associated warned taxi commuters that ranks would be closed, in their bid to have local government respond to their lands. A primary reason was the extension of the soon-to-expire Blue Dot Project, which was launched to improve the safety and efficiency of the province’s taxi industry. Spokesperson, Mandla Hermanus, also said commitments should be made to include taxis in plans to improve and formalize the public transport sector, citing a disproportionate amount spent on the My Citi bus initiatives.

Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier on Thursdaysaid that while the province’s matric candidates were all able to write their exams this week, the rest of the learners were severely affected by the Santaco taxi strike. Over 128k students in Grades one to 11 missed school on both days.

Maynier says not only had learners lost two days of schooling, but at least 4 400 staff could not report for duty.

“Most crucially, many schools had to reschedule exams- disrupting the end of year revision, marking and administrative processes at our schools. While we respect the right to strike, other should have been explored that would not have had such a disruptive impact on our learners,” said Maynier.

Police heightened their presence in several hotspots, with Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen noting the deployment of 120 Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officials across the Metro.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate spokesperson JP Smith explained that the violence was mainly confined to Monday morning. This saw the torching of Golden Arrow and My Citi busses in Khayelitsha, accompanied by the stoning of vehicles and “quickly-dispersed” protest action in Dunoon and along Baden Powell drive.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was relatively calm, I think mostly due to the City threatening to initiate civil and criminal action against SANATCO to recover losses and damages of busses. Today, they’re back at work,” said Smith.

Hermanus had previously also called for the City’s latest traffic by-law to be reviewed due to its enforcement “unfairly targeting taxis”. Smith however considered the issues about the by-law ‘misrepresented’; stating that impoundments currently being carried out are as per the National Land transportation Act:

“There are no impoundments within the new traffic by-law- that will (only) happen in the next month or so. We have finished, by and large, training our staff on it. The fines have been signed off by the magistrate, so we will soon start applying that by-law,” said Smith, admitting that up to 800 taxis are currently being confiscated on Cape Town’s roads on a monthly basis.

Complaints

Citing persistent complaints, Smith said the reckless and negligent driving displayed by taxi drivers “drives the public absolutely crazy”. Hermanus concurred that there are reckless members among them, but emphasised that the Blue Dot project was successfully changing this behabiour.

Smith reiterated the tough stance taken against the sector in September, when several busses were torched in violent protests.

“The taxis don’t listen to fines. We can fine the heck out of them- it doesn’t change their behaviour. They don’t drive any better and it irritates the public. I get hundreds and hundreds of complaints and rightly so: ‘Im on the N2 now watching the taxi’s weave and dash between the vehicles on the road’ in what we call the ‘hell-run’ back to the rank to get the second load of passengers in the morning,” elaborated Smith. “They’re reckless and dangerous and intimidating. When the by-law does start being applied, it is going to lead to additional impoundments. Because of the burnt busses, this morning (Wednesday) we started extra enforcement operations in Khayelitsha and that might well lead to more impoundments. We draw a line in the sand in Nyanga and said if you engage in violence, it’s going to lead to more enforcement not less,” he warned.

Among the arrests made on Monday included three suspects behind the wheel of a Toyota Quantum and a Sedan respectively. Officials pulled over the vehicles after noticing their pursuit of a furniture delivery truck in Delft main road. A search of the vehicles uncovered 13 petrol bombs. The suspects, between the ages of 28 and 32, face charges under the Explosives Act.

Smith expressed confidence that the courts will agree, should legal action be pursued against the association for damages. The suspects links to the industry had not been confirmed.

“We are busy gathering evidence and some arrests have been made, we will see if any of those arrests link back to SANATCO. If you call for a protest and violence breaks out as a result of your protest, whether you evocate responsibility or wash your hands of it or not- I believe you remain legally responsible,” he said. “This cannot happen, where every time you disagree with a policy or a decision that you resort to violence to try and change people’s views. We are not going to stand for that anymore. We draw the line in Nyanga and we’re going to hold that line in this case.”

Spokesperson Ian Cameron also expressed strong views that there should be accountability and noted that Action Society will be monitoring the case.

SANTACO meanwhile said that it would regroup with stakeholders to discuss a way forward. No formal demands, such as a memorandum, have been put forward.

