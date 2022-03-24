Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Calm restored to Robertson in the Boland

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Western Cape police say calm has been restored to Robertson in the Boland. This follows violence between farmworkers from Lesotho and Zimbabwean on the allocation of jobs.

Lesotho nationals accuse Zimbabweans of getting more jobs.

Around 200 people, mostly women and children, were forced to evacuate the Nkqubela township and seek refuge at a local police station.

 

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the women and children have since returned home.

He says one person has also been arrested.

“This office can confirm that calm has been restored in the picturesque town of Robertson. The families who initially sought refuge at the Robertson Police Station have since returned to their homes in Nkqubela in Robertson. A 36-year-old foreign national has since been arrested and detained. We can confirm that he made a court appearance on Tuesday, March 22 on a charge of public violence,” says Swartbooi.

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.