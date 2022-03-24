Calm restored to Robertson in the Boland

Share this article

Western Cape police say calm has been restored to Robertson in the Boland. This follows violence between farmworkers from Lesotho and Zimbabwean on the allocation of jobs.

Lesotho nationals accuse Zimbabweans of getting more jobs.

Around 200 people, mostly women and children, were forced to evacuate the Nkqubela township and seek refuge at a local police station.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the women and children have since returned home.

He says one person has also been arrested.

“This office can confirm that calm has been restored in the picturesque town of Robertson. The families who initially sought refuge at the Robertson Police Station have since returned to their homes in Nkqubela in Robertson. A 36-year-old foreign national has since been arrested and detained. We can confirm that he made a court appearance on Tuesday, March 22 on a charge of public violence,” says Swartbooi.

